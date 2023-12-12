Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

