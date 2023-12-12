Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 281 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

UNH opened at $543.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

