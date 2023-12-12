HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.
Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $267.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
