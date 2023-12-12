HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $267.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.