HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $35,872,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 135,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average of $303.23. The company has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

