HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 151.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.4% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

CRM opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

