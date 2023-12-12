HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $819,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $299.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.85 and its 200-day moving average is $244.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

