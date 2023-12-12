HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $1.20 Million in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.48.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

