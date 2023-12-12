HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 38,085 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 465.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,085 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $8,021,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 510.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 213,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 178,559 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.