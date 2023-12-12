HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.