Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE:HES opened at $136.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.45. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $113,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

