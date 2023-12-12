Head to Head Comparison: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF)

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group $5.29 billion 8.31 $2.14 billion $6.75 19.97

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than NewRiver REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group 39.93% 64.91% 6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NewRiver REIT and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewRiver REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Simon Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $128.90, suggesting a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than NewRiver REIT.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats NewRiver REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services. Our objective is to own and manage the most resilient retail portfolio in the UK, focused on retail parks, core shopping centres, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver long-term attractive recurring income returns and capital growth for our shareholders. NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR).

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

