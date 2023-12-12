Head-To-Head Comparison: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) vs. Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 2.40% 0.53% 0.23% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.74% 3.69% 1.52%

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Douglas Emmett pays out 633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.87 $97.14 million $0.12 118.33 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.44 $41.92 million $0.31 35.55

This table compares Douglas Emmett and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Douglas Emmett has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 3 6 2 0 1.91 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus price target of $13.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.