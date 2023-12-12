Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.81%.

HWBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

