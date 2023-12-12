Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,662,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,861,000. Alteryx comprises approximately 6.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 3.78% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Alteryx Stock Performance

AYX stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.