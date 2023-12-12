Harris Associates L P Trims Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harris Associates L P lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,176 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 2.36% of Lear worth $198,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

