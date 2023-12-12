Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,247 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

