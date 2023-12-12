Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 9.3% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $29,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $264.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.