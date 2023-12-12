Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

