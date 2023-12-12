Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

