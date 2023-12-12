Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

