Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $309,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

MCD stock opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.60.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

