Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

