Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

