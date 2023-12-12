Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $623.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $625.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

