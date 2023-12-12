Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

