Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,992 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,412,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $237.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $238.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.