Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

