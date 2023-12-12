Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Buys 208,180 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,180 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 8.1% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $406,000.

FYBR stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,500 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

