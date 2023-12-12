Greenline Partners LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

