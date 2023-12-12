Greenline Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

