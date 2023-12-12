Greenline Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

