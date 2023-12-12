Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 1.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 485.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter.

BHP stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

