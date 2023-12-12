Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 8,950 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenland Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 121.6% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 117.3% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $451.21 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.54 and a 200-day moving average of $445.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

