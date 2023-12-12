Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 33,225 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenland Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.