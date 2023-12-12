Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 130,212 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,212 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.3% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

