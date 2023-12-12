Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases 8,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.