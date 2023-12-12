Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

