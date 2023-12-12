Greenland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 36,403 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.8% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $200.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $219.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

