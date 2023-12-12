Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires 40,415 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the quarter. ATI accounts for 0.7% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of ATI worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.29. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

