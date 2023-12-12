Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GD opened at $252.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

