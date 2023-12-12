Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.9% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.96 and its 200 day moving average is $189.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

