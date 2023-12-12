Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,544 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

