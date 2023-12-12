Gray Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

