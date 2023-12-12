Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,758 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 351,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 420.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,739,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

