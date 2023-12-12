Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

