Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

