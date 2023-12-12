Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $562,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

