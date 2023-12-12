G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

