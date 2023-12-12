G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on G1 Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 11.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.