FY2024 EPS Estimates for SentinelOne, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SentinelOne in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

