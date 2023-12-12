FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $494.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares in the company, valued at $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 138.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 85.7% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

